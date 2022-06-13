Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.39

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.39 and last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 33352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after buying an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

