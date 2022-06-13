Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 327,285 shares.The stock last traded at $150.89 and had previously closed at $155.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

