Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.61

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.61 and last traded at $132.64, with a volume of 57075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

