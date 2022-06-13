Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 13.7%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 2,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 144,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

