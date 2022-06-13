Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OEZVY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Verbund has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

