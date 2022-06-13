Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Verra Mobility in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Verra Mobility’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,838,000 after purchasing an additional 609,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

