Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.66

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 5728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

