Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Argus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $254.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.