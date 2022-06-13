Viad (NYSE:VVI) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VVI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE VVI traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. Viad has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $575.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 74.77%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viad by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 27.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viad by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

