Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 23160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Specifically, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $297,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

