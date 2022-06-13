Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target Cut to €32.00

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €40.00 ($43.01) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vicat to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vicat from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Vicat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Vicat stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. Vicat has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

