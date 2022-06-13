Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Update

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,737,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 547,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 373,938 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 982.9% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.24.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

