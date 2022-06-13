Videndum (LON:VID) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,590 ($19.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 1,377.28 ($17.26) on Friday. Videndum has a one year low of GBX 1,244 ($15.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,419.10 ($17.78).

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

