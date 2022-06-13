Videndum’s (VID) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,590 ($19.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LON:VID opened at GBX 1,377.28 ($17.26) on Friday. Videndum has a 1-year low of GBX 1,244 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,419.10 ($17.78).

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

