Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAY opened at $37.64 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile
