Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAY opened at $37.64 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $37.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Vifor Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.