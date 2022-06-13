Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

VMEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vimeo by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,380 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Vimeo has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

