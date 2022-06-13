Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vince in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Vince’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vince’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Vince alerts:

Shares of Vince stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $101,847. Corporate insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.