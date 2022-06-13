Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Vince stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 10,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $101,847. Company insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

