Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.25. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $500.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of -0.20.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 45.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

