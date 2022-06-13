VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Bradley W. Wells Acquires 5,300 Shares

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating) Director Bradley W. Wells acquired 5,300 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$10,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,948,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,857,431.42.

Bradley W. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Bradley W. Wells bought 1,600 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,559.04.

On Friday, May 27th, Bradley W. Wells bought 50,000 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$73,380.00.

CVE:VQS traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.10. 108,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

