Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 229.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.74) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

