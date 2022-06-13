Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 229.52%.
About Vivendi (Get Rating)
Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
