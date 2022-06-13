Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 128.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

