Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 128.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.