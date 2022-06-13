Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 175 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.26) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.15 ($2.11).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 124.22 ($1.56). 100,849,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,430,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.77). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.50. The company has a market capitalization of £34.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.