Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 175 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.26) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.15 ($2.11).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 124.22 ($1.56). 100,849,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,430,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.77). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.50. The company has a market capitalization of £34.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.