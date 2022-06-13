Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($331.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

VOW3 stock opened at €152.28 ($163.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a twelve month high of €234.50 ($252.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.63.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

