Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLTA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Volta has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

