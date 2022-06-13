Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.89

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 3390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

