VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 20,606 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $184,629.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,678,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli bought 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli bought 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

VOXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

