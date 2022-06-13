VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.71

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several brokerages have commented on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get VTEX alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $711.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. Analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,808 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $37,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VTEX by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $8,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.