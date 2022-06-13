VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.71

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $711.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $513,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2,314.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after buying an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

