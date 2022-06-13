Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Wajax stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Wajax has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

