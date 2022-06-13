Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA):

6/11/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $49.00.

6/3/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

WBA traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,695,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.10.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.