Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.14

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.14 and last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.05.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.