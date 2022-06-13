WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.08. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $703.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

