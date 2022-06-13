Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $144.80

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 146.66 ($1.78), with a volume of 1625511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.88).

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.94) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 205 ($2.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company has a market cap of £623.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,125,133.31). Also, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 17,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($36,473.97).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

