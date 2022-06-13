Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in May

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRTBY. Danske downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

