Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Gap Up to $31.34

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $32.15. Washington Federal shares last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 1,304 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 254.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

