Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $808.80

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 808.80 ($10.14) and last traded at GBX 810 ($10.15), with a volume of 416493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($10.81).
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($20.18) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,001.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,183.52.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.
Read More
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.