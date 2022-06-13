Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $808.80

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 808.80 ($10.14) and last traded at GBX 810 ($10.15), with a volume of 416493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($10.81).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($20.18) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,001.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,183.52.

In other news, insider Teresa Colaianni purchased 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,122 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £98,937.96 ($123,982.41). Also, insider Ian Carter acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,146 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,702 ($124,939.85).

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.