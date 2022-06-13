Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:WDH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,678. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

