Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.33. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 3,015 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. On average, analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter worth $36,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $20,399,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

