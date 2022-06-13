Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.33. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 3,015 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

