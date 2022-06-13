Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Update

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Waterside Capital stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Waterside Capital has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
About Waterside Capital (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterside Capital (WSCC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.