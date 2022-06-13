Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Update

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Waterside Capital stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Waterside Capital has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

About Waterside Capital (Get Rating)

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

