Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.23

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 5031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.