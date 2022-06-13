Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.23

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 5031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

