Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SentinelOne (S)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) recently:

6/3/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $39.00.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00.

5/23/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $25.00.

5/19/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of S opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,574,153 shares of company stock worth $54,902,627. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

