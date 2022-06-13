Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Salesforce (CRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM):

6/3/2022 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $192.00.

6/2/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $225.00.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $250.00.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $260.00.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $316.00 to $275.00.

6/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $250.00.

5/24/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $260.00.

5/23/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $285.00 to $225.00.

5/20/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $291.00.

5/12/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/9/2022 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $281.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.42. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 17.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

