Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently:

6/2/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00.

5/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $2,650.00.

5/25/2022 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $3,300.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00.

4/29/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00.

4/21/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,965.00.

4/19/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,633.51.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

