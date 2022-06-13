Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WEICY stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. Weichai Power has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $20.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

