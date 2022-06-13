Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 1,581.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 2.04. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

