Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. 6,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,702,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,870,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,924,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,888,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,290,000 after buying an additional 168,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,547,000 after buying an additional 2,434,481 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Welbilt by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,368,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after buying an additional 440,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,990,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,782,000 after buying an additional 74,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

