Wells Fargo & Company Raises Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $73.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

